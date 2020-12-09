A physician who formerly practiced in Connellsville was sentenced to 12 months and one day in federal prison on drug charges.
Nabil Jabbour, 69, of Greensburg was sentenced for three counts of distribution of buprenorphine, one count of health care fraud and one count of money laundering on Wednesday, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced.
Jabbour, who previously operated an addiction-treatment practice out of offices in Greensburg and Connellsville, will serve one year of supervised release after his prison term, and was also ordered to pay a $75,000 fine and a total of $40,000 in restitution to Medicare and the Pennsylvania Medicaid program.
He will also forfeit approximately $17,000 in previously seized cash and casino chips.
“As a physician, Nabil Jabbour took an oath to uphold the ethical standards of his profession; instead, he operated a cash-only business that took advantage of vulnerable patients seeking help for their opioid addiction so that he could spend their money at casinos,” Brady said. “We will continue our steady pursuit to bring drug-dealing doctors to justice.”
“We trust our doctors to carefully and thoughtfully write prescriptions, not use their access to profit off of highly addictive medications meant to treat opioid addiction - an addiction that steals the lives of 12 Pennsylvanians a day,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “Dr. Jabbour admitted to unlawfully prescribing buprenorphine on multiple occasions for cash. My office and our partners in law enforcement will continue to hold individuals accountable who recklessly put the lives of others at risk for their own personal gain.”
Last year, Jabbour admitted that on three occasions between July 2016 and December 2016 he unlawfully prescribed buprenorphine to undercover law enforcement officers. Buprenorphine is commonly used in the treatment of patients suffering from opioid addiction, and it is sold under the trade names Suboxone, Subutex, or Zubsolv.
None of the undercover officers to whom he prescribed buprenorphine suffered from opioid use disorder or otherwise displayed symptoms of withdrawal. Jabbour also did not accept insurance from his patients, requiring instead that they pay him in cash—typically $100 for an initial office visit and $80 for each subsequent visit. Although Jabbour did not accept insurance, he admitted that he caused Medicare and Pennsylvania Medicaid, two government-funded health care programs, to cover the costs of fraudulent buprenorphine prescriptions that he wrote for his patients.
Jabbour also admitted to one count of money laundering based on a transaction he initiated at the Meadows Casino in July 2016 involving $13,960 in cash derived from his unlawful distribution of buprenorphine.
