A former Connellsville police officer will defend himself in a sexual assault lawsuit brought against him, according to a court order filed in the case.
U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon, who last month issued default judgment against Ryan Reese for not responding to the suit, gave him until Jan. 21 to file court paperwork on his own behalf in the case.
Reese, 47, of Mount Pleasant was sued by a Connellsville woman who contended he sexually assaulted her in 2014 when he worked as a member of the county’s former drug task force. She was 16 at the time. Reese faced criminal charges in the matter. He was convicted of corruption of minors in Fayette County, and was released in September after serving time in prison.
In a letter that was made part of the federal court docket in the case, Reese said that correspondence about the default judgment request was sent to his former address in Connellsville. A default judgment occurs when someone does not respond to a civil suit, and allows a plaintiff to seek damages without a trial.
“In no way was my lack of a response a sign of disrespect to this court and any attorney associated with this matter,” Reese wrote in a letter dated Dec. 25. “I was fighting a criminal matter and was facing incarceration when I first was made aware of this filing.”
He noted that he served 16 months in prison, and did not receive any documents related to the civil suit during that time.
The letter noted he now lives in Westmoreland County.
“I also cannot afford legal representation and would like to proceed on my own. To my knowledge, I believed the only step or should I saw next step would be a hearing/trial which I would attend so I could defend myself,” he wrote.
In response to the letter, Bissoon vacated the default judgment ordered on Dec. 16. Her order noted if Reese fails to respond to the complaint by Jan. 21, attorneys for the woman who sued Reese can again move for default judgment.
Last month, Reese was again in Fayette County Court, where he asked a judge to set aside his criminal conviction in the case. He argued his attorney was ineffective during his trial.
