A former Connellsville police officer wants a Fayette County judge to reconsider his request to be placed on county probation instead of state probation.
Ryan Reese, 47, of Mount Pleasant filed on a motion on his own behalf asking Judge Steve P. Leskinen to reconsider his March 5 order.
Reese was sentenced in 2017 to serve 18 months probation after a jury found him guilty on an official oppression charge following a nine-month prison sentence on a separate case where a jury found him guilty on corruption of a minor.
“I am not asking to be taken off of probation as that is what the court has sentenced me to,” Reese wrote. “I would just like the chance to take care of my family physically, emotionally, and financially.”
The motion indicated that he moved back home with his wife and child and wants to obtain employment.
Reese argued the prior motion was denied because he did not cite and legal authority for the transfer, nor did he attach a proposed order for Leskinen to sign. In his renewed motion, Reese indicated he attached a hand-written proposed order and noted a court employee told him he did not have to cite any legal authority.
