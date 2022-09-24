The former executive director of the Fayette County Association for the Blind was charged Friday with embezzling nearly $48,000 from the nonprofit.
Eric Dolfi, 43, of Smithfield faces 494 counts of theft and two counts each of dealing in the proceeds of unlawful activities and misapplication of entrusted funds.
The board of directors for the nonprofit contacted police in July 2021 after an internal audit identified multiple times Dolfi made unapproved withdrawals of funds, according to the complaint filed against him. Police said the board began looking at finances when members learned bills were not being paid.
The investigation allegedly showed that between January 2020 and July 2021, on 100 different occasions Dolfi transferred a total of $17,280.71 from the association’s PayPal account to his personal PayPal account. The complaint alleged he also used the association’s credit card to make $28,607.50 in unauthorized charges, and inflated his paychecks by $2,061.
Investigators said he used the money for personal expenses, including travel, gifts, restaurant meals, liquor, “and other items not related to the operation of the organization.”
When police talked to Dolfi, who started as the nonprofit’s executive director in July 2019, he reportedly acknowledged withdrawing funds through PayPal, but said it was for reimbursement for extra work like maintenance and cleaning.
He also told police he used the credit card for fundraising and business-related transactions, according to the complaint.
“Dolfi said that in many cases, he spent his own funds for business expenses and was simply reimbursing himself for these expenses,” according to the complaint.
But, investigators alleged, Dolfi was unable to provide receipts or other documentation to show those expenses.
Police also said Dolfi told them his fundraising activities resulted in substantial profits for the association. In the complaint, investigators noted that the Fayette County Association for the Blind had a net operating loss of $117,518.41 during Dolfi’s time as executive director.
Dolfi was arraigned on Friday and released on a recognizance bond, meaning he did not have to post any money. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 11. Court paperwork did not list a defense attorney for Dolfi.
