A former Fayette County Commissioner is scheduled to appear in court next week for allegedly assaulting and threatening his daughter.
Sean Michael Cavanagh, 54, of Lindsay Drive served two terms on the board of commissioners beginning in 1996. He is facing a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of harassment. He is scheduled to appear for his preliminary hearing in Central Court at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 13.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in his case, state police were called to his South Union Township home at about 9:30 p.m. July 1. His 19-year-old daughter, Colleen Cavanagh, reportedly told police she was in an argument with her dad when he allegedly threatened to kill her, lunged at her and grabbed her by the face. Her mother, Carmella, told police she witnessed the alleged assault and corroborated the account. Sean Cavanagh allegedly fled the scene when his daughter called 911. Police said the teen had redness to the side of her face.
He was arraigned early the next morning before on-call Magisterial District Judge Daniel C. Shimshock, who set bail at $10,000 unsecured, meaning Cavanagh was not required to post bail as a condition of release.
