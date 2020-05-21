Family and colleagues remembered former Fayette County Judge Fred C. Adams Sr. for his dedication to his family and the law.
“I didn’t know him as a judge, I just knew him as my grandfather” said Jason Adams, who, at the age of 3, was photographed sitting on his grandfather’s knee when he was being sworn in as a judge in 1976. “But every attorney in town said he was the one of the best who had ever been on the bench in Fayette County.”
While the elder Adams retired from the bench in 1986, he went back to practicing law. After Jason Adams became a lawyer, the men practiced together at Adams & Adams in Uniontown.
“He retired about nine times, and kept coming back,” said his grandson.
While his retirement last year stuck, Jason Adams remembered his grandfather’s pointed encouragement during their partnership.
“He wanted me to be the best I could be so he pushed me,” Jason Adams said.
Fred Adams was born May 17 in Phillipi, West Virginia and graduated from Redstone High School, California State Teachers College and Duquesne University Law School. He taught English and drivers training at Brownsville High School and taught English at Meyersdale High School.
He started in the practice of law in 1957.
Fayette County President Judge John F. Wagner Jr., appointed to replace Adams when he retired from the bench, said recalled the former jurist as a remarkable man who was a kind, polite and studious person. He was, Wagner said, the type of person you couldn’t help but like – but who always commanded respect.
When he was a prosecutor, Wagner recalled once shaking his head in disagreement at a ruling Adams made from the bench.
“He sent the jury out, and he proceeded to tell me to never do that again in his courtroom,” Wagner said. “You learned, you respected it and you took it as the criticism it was meant to be. He was definitely in control in his courtroom.”
As Wagner took his seat on the common pleas bench, he said he sought advice from Adams.
“In a lot of respects, he was my mentor,” Wagner said. “I’m very sad to see him pass.”
Jason Adams said the respect and regard for his grandfather has been evident since his May 12 death. In court a short time after his passing, Jason Adams said Senior Judge Gerald R. Solomon delayed a proceeding to reminisce with him about the kindness and support his grandfather showed.
“But that’s the kind of person he was,” Jason Adams said. “Everyone just loved him.”
Nick Cook, a former attorney and the current senior pastor with Abundant Life Church in Uniontown, met Fred Adams when Cook was in high school following the death of his father. It was Fred Adams who suggested he go to law school.
However, Cook didn’t get to practice with Adams because Cook graduated from law school when Adams became a judge.
“He was an incredible man,” Cook said. “A man of deep integrity.”
Cook said that as a judge, Adams would always rule strictly on the basis of the law, never allowing his friendships or personal beliefs get in the way.
“He couldn’t be swayed one way or the other,” Cook said. “He was a man of stellar integrity.”
Left to cherish Fred Adams’ memory are his wife, Catherine Nebraska Adams; son Fred C. Adams Jr.; grandchildren Jason Adams (Misty and children Kersten and Trenton Nutt), Joel Adams and Melanie Leaseburg, and their mother, Debra; great-grandchildren Cody, Kaitlyn, Madison, Tyler, Braxton and Jayna Adams, Elizabeth Patnode (Dante) and Anastasia Leaseburg.
A memorial service celebrating Fred Adams’ life will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory can be made to the American Heart Association, 65 West Main Street, Uniontown, Pa. 15401.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.