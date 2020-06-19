A former employee at the Fayette County Prison has filed a lawsuit against the county, claiming he was fired for being the warden’s son.
Jeffrey T. Myers, through attorney Joel Sansone, filed the lawsuit in federal court.
Myers started working at the prison as a sergeant on Feb. 24, 2019. His father, who shares his name, is the warden at the prison.
The suit stated that throughout Myers’ employment at the prison, multiple staff members made frequent, negative comments regarding Myers’ familial association with the warden.
In November 2019, Myers was accused of failing to record when officers left their shifts early, an allegation that was later determined to be false, Sansone wrote.
On Feb. 13, 2020, the county’s prison board held a special meeting and told the warden he was not permitted to have involvement in any type of discipline over his son, the suit stated.
The day after, Sansone alleged, the younger Myers was reprimanded for an incident in which a video showed an officer he supervised leaving a cut-down tool in a prisoner’s cell. The younger Myers was informed on April 30 that his schedule was being changed because of the alleged incident.
Myers was later informed he was being investigated by human resources and/or the prison board for sexual-harassment allegations, Sansone said. He had a disciplinary hearing on May 4 during which he admitted to some of the allegations including hugging a female officer, but denying the others, the suit noted.
He was placed on administrative leave, but the lawsuit noted the younger Myers was aware of similar sexual-harassment allegations against other employees at the prison like the ones to which he admitted, but those were not investigated.
Myers then received a letter on May 8 stating he was terminated by the prison board.
The lawsuit added that it’s believed that Myers was investigated and terminated based on him being the son of the prison’s warden and there was no legitimate reason to fire him.
Myers is seeking compensatory general damages in an amount proven at trial, compensatory special damages including legal fees.
