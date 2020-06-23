Fayette County’s former chief public defender has filed a lawsuit against the county, alleging he was a victim of age discrimination.
Jeffrey Whiteko, who served in the position since 1991, was fired this January. He was 62.
Whiteko’s attorney, Joel Sansone, alleged county officials used pretextual reasons to justify the firing – including blaming Whiteko for the September 2018 shooting at magisterial district judge’s office in Masontown. The suit contended county officials said Whiteko was responsible because he “over scheduled” court on the day of the shooting.
The shooting involved the estranged husband of a woman who was to appear in court on criminal charges. The man brought a gun with him and shot several people before a police officer shot and killed him. There were no other casualties.
“On the day of the shooting, the caseload was comparable to any other ordinary day,” Sansone wrote in the complaint, filed in federal court. “Moreover, there were several factors presented in scheduling that are out of (Whiteko’s) control.”
Sansone indicated Whiteko was placed on probation for 18 months following the reprimand.
In September 2019, Whiteko was again reprimanded because one of his assistant public defenders was late to a court appearance because another court appearance ran late. However, the suit contended, having an attorney be late was an ordinary occurrence due to logistics, the numbers of hearings scheduled and the number of public defenders available.
The third reprimand came in October for not filing appearances in criminal cases in a timely manner.
Sansone wrote that when the appearances were filed made no significant impact on those cases, adding that Whiteko was engaging in a routine practice.
The lawsuit alleged Whiteko was singled out and disciplined by the county based on his age, and treated less favorably than younger and less experienced employees that were not disciplined for routine practices.
Sansone asked a judge to declare the county’s actions to be unlawful and a violation of the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, that Whiteko be returned to his previous position or the most appropriate one for him under the circumstances, award pre-judgment and post-judgment interest and legal fees.
Fayette County Solicitor Jack Purcell declined comment on the suit.
