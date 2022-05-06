A former inmate of the Fayette County Prison sued the county in federal court, claiming he suffered injuries in an accident at the facility.
Joseph Evans alleged he fell between 8 and 10 feet from a retaining wall to the ground outside the prison while acting as an inmate worker on May 5, 2020.
According to the complaint, Evans was working on a maintenance project with guards Bruce McCombie and Henry Cumberland, when McCombie tried to drive a county vehicle up a road between the prison’s annex and the main building, and hit a broken rail. McCombie told Evans to remove the broken rail, and he fell while trying to do so, the suit contended.
Attorney Charity Grimm Krupa, who filed the suit, alleged McCombie and Cumberland took Evans into the maintenance area of the prison to clean his wounds instead of taking him to the medical unit for treatment. Evans had a head injury, cuts on his face and damage to his teeth, Krupa wrote.
She contended the guards discouraged him from seeking medical treatment, and Evans did not pursue the matter because he did not want to put his inmate-worker status at risk. Evans later lied to prison officials about how he sustained the injuries, the suit stated.
The federal filing also contended that Evans was kept in unsafe conditions during his four months at the prison, where he was exposed to overcrowding, mold and mildew, as well as infestations of rats, cockroaches and insects.
The complaint also stated Evans was refused access to basic necessities like adequate drinking water, fresh and uncontaminated food, and properly functioning heat, ventilation and plumbing.
“The prison conditions were inhumane and deprived (Evans) of his basic human needs,” Krupa wrote.
The county is currently in the process of constructing a new prison at the site for the former Army Reserve Training Center on McClellandtown Road in Uniontown. The $51 million facility is expected to be 114,500 square feet, with 170 cells and 330 beds.
In addition to the county, other defendants named in the lawsuit are the prison board, McCombie, Cumberland, Warden John Lenkey and former warden Jeffrey Myers. County solicitor Jack Purcell declined comment on the suit.
Krupa is seeking compensatory, economic and non-economic damages including legal fees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.