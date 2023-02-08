A volunteer assistant coach for the Laurel Highlands boys basketball team is no longer with the team after state police charged him with selling narcotics.
Dierre Wayne Jenkins, 39, of Brownsville, faces four separate cases for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a felony.
Laurel Highlands School District Superintendent Dr. Jesse Wallace said Jenkins was terminated when the district was made aware of warrants for his arrest last week.
“We’re doing everything we can to keep our students, faculty and staff safe,” Wallace said.
According to Wallace, the district is not aware of any illegal activity involving Jenkins while he was on school grounds.
The criminal complaints filed by state police Feb. 2 describe four incidents in which Jenkins allegedly sold cocaine to a confidential informant between 2019 and 2020. Three of those controlled buys took place in Menallen Township, while one occurred in Uniontown.
In each case, Jenkins sold about an ounce of cocaine to the informant, according to the complaints.
Online court records listen Jenkins’ attorney as Uniontown lawyer David Kaiser. When reached by phone Tuesday, Kaiser said he does not comment on ongoing cases.
Jenkins is free on $10,000 unsecured bond. He is scheduled to appear before District Judge Jennifer Jeffries for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. Feb. 23.
