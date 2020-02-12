A former Mount Pleasant woman accused of stealing more than $176,000 from two former employers pleaded guilty to fraud and identity theft in two cases in federal court.
Jennifer L. Clark, also known as Jennifer Gill, 42, was charged with stealing company employee credit cards from Elite Oil, and processing unauthorized payments through Square, Inc.
Prosecutors said she set up mobile payment accounts with Square, a payment and payroll company, using fake business names. Using those bogus businesses, she then authorized payments from Elite Oil to go to her personal bank account, the indictment alleged.
In that case, prosecutors said she stole $144,129.77.
In the second case, Clark was charged with defrauding former employer Wright Traffic Control in Washington County, by using the identity of a former employee to process payroll checks. Prosecutors said Clark forged that ex-employee’s signature to the checks and deposited them into her personal bank account.
She is accused of stealing $32,528 in that case.
Clark, who now lives in Pinellas Park, Florida, will be sentenced on June 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.