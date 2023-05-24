Robert Harker is closer to reopening his childhood sanctuary, a former Catholic church in Republic that he plans to convert into a community arts center.
Now a West Virginia resident, Harker said he grew up “dirt poor” in Republic. On Tuesday, he recalled wanting to learn how to play the piano, but said his family was unable to afford the $5 lessons.
He took advantage of his time as an altar server at the now-shuttered Holy Rosary Church in Republic to teach himself.
“I would bug the nuns and ask if I could go over and play the pipe organ,” Harker said. “And I’d eventually wear them down and they came and unlocked the door.”
He taught himself to read music and how to play the piano, often getting so lost in his learning that he’d find himself still at the church come 10 p.m. — with the nuns yelling for him to go home.
The love of playing led him into a career in music, and ownership of a piano and organ restoration and teaching business. He believes the escape music provided him will resonate for others, which is why he’s turning his former parish church into The Rose Garden Center for the Arts.
“Music and art are places to run away to without really having to leave,” Harker said. “And a lot of kids need a place to run away to without really having to leave.”
Ten years ago, six local parishes were merged into one. While Holy Rosary was allowed to remain open for use on a limited basis, it was closed for good last year.
The church building covers 4,452 square feet and features detailed Italianate brickwork, the original pipe organ and a garden grotto.
Harker said he saw its potential to become the same type sanctuary for others that it was for him, this time as an actual cultural arts center.
He assembled a board last year in the hopes of purchasing the church from the Diocese of Greensburg, and they started raising money and negotiating with the diocese.
Harker said fundraising efforts were met with enthusiasm. He received phone calls minutes after he posted his intentions on Facebook from people willing to donate thousands to his mission.
“We raised more than $21,000 in less than 24 hours,” he said.
In total, they raised about $52,000, which gave them more than enough to purchase the church and the property upon which it sits. That $35,000 purchase was finalized last month, and Harker said the insurance is paid for one year in advance, so there’s no debt.
“It took 200 people across 13 states to make this happen,” Harker said of those donors.
Harker said they’re still fundraising because there may be some big-ticket items that need to be purchased and upgrades that need to be done. He noted the building had no heat and maintenance for about a decade. He said he would like to raise an additional $100,000 to help with those costs, and may also look into available grants as the board has big plans for the big space. Among the things he hopes The Rose Garden Center for the Arts will offer are after-school arts classes; space for theater, music and dance performances; a community garden; and other community-centered programs.
“It’s endless,” Harker said, adding that, if all goes according to plan, the center will be ready to open in December.
The first planned event will be a Festival of Lessons and Carols at Christmas. Harker said he envisions the entire building decorated like it was when he was a child around Christmas time, both outside and inside.
As an experienced chorus leader, Harker also wants to reinstitute the Republic Community Chorus, which disbanded sometime in the late 1970s.
Anyone who would want to help in the fundraising efforts can do so by visiting The Rose Garden Center for the Arts on Facebook where they can find information on purchasing memorial bricks and other fundraising efforts.
