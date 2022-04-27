The second U.S. Secretary of Defense from Uniontown will return to his hometown as the guest of honor and grand marshal for the 89th annual Americanism Day event on Monday.
“It’s going to be a pretty big event,” said Paul Palya, the commander of the American Legion Post 51 in Uniontown.
The Americanism Day events were canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions, but Payla is excited to see the tradition return with a very notable guest of honor, former Secretary of Defense and Secretary of the Army Dr. Mark Esper.
Esper became the 27th Secretary of Defense in July 2019, when he was nominated by former President Donald Trump and confirmed in a 90-8 vote by the U.S. Senate.
Esper went on to lead the Defense Department through a conflict with Iran, an ongoing military campaign in Afghanistan and counter-terrorist operations in the Middle East.
His forthcoming memoir “A Sacred Oath” chronicles that period of modern American history, from the greatest civil unrest and political turmoil America has seen in decades, to a major recession and the spread of a global pandemic the world had not experienced in over a century, all while serving as a Trump administration appointee.
Esper was born in Uniontown in 1964, and after graduating from Laurel Highlands High School in 1982, he attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point where he graduated with distinction and received his commission in the Infantry.
During 10 years on active duty, he served in the 101st Airborne Division and participated in the Gulf War with the “Screaming Eagles” and later commanded an airborne rifle company in Europe in what is now the 173d Airborne Brigade.
He then served another 11 years in the National Guard and Army Reserve. From 1996 to 1998, Esper was chief-of-staff at The Heritage Foundation think tank and later served in senior staff positions for the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Senate Government Affairs Committee and House Armed Services Committee.
Esper was Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Negotiations Policy from 2002 to 2004, and National Security Advisor for Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist from 2004 to 2006.
Palya said the Americanism Day parade line-up will begin at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 2 on Gallatin Avenue in front of Uniontown City Hall.
The parade starts at 7 p.m. and will proceed along Gallatin Avenue to Main Street and Mount Vernon Avenue, where it will finish near St. Mary (Nativity) Church.
Palya said a dinner will take place prior to the parade at American Legion Post 51, where several people, including Esper, are set to speak.
“He’s a Uniontown native who made his mark in government — the second since George Marshall,” Palya said. Marshall was the Secretary of State and Secretary of Defense under President Harry Truman.
Palya said there is no rain date for the parade. Additionally, no horses and no political campaigning are permitted during the parade. Anyone who wants to ride a quad, ATV and side-by-side in the parade must have prior approval by Uniontown City Police.
Anyone needing additional information is asked to contact the American Legion Post 51 at 724-438-8041.
