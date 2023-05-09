A former state police corporal pleaded guilty last week to seven counts involving the sexual exploitation of minors.
As part of the plea, Sean Ryan McKenzie, 38, of Perryopolis admitted to taking video of a minor engaging in sexual conduct, and “further admitted to sending some of the videos that he had surreptitiously created of this minor, as well as one other video depicting another minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct, to a Dropbox account,” according to federal prosecutors.
Authorities began investigating McKenzie in March 2022, when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip indicating 215 images of child pornography were uploaded to a Dropbox account. A subpoena revealed that the account was linked to an IP address associated with McKenzie.
Police executed a search warrant at his Fayette County home, and interviewed him the next day. Authorities said he initially denied the Dropbox account was his, but later admitted to viewing child pornography since about 2014.
Police said McKenzie gave troopers a USB drive from his front pocket that allegedly contained the files.
He was initially charged in Westmoreland and Fayette counties, but those charges were dismissed or withdrawn when he was federally indicted.
When he is sentenced on Aug. 31, McKenzie could face up to life in prison, a fine of $1.75 million or both.
He remains in federal custody pending sentence.
