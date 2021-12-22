Friends, family and colleagues are mourning the loss of former state Sen. J. William Lincoln, who died Dec. 19 in Uniontown Hospital.
Lincoln, 81, was born in Lemont Furnace on Oct. 27, 1940, and attended Pennsylvania State University.
His son, Connellsville Mayor Greg Lincoln, said his father started his working career as a milkman. He then moved on to justice of the peace before being elected in 1972 to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. He was elected to the state Senate in 1979 and eventually retired as Majority Leader in 1994 after serving 25 years.
William Lincoln also served as chairman of the state Democratic Party.
“His career was that of a true public servant,” Greg Lincoln said.
Former state Sen. Richard Kasunic knew William Lincoln in their younger days when the two played sandlot football, and Kasunic looked at Lincoln as a mentor when Kasunic started getting into state politics.
“I always looked up to him and had no problem asking him for advice and direction,” Kasunic said. “Only in America can someone like us – him from Dunbar and me from Monarch – have the opportunity to go from there to the state Senate.”
Kasunic said, in his eyes, William Lincoln was a champion to causes of the poor, the indigent and the hungry and especially fought for better public education throughout the state.
“He fought for more funding for the poorer school districts so they can have the chance to get the same quality of education as those in the wealthy districts,” Kasunic said. “He wasn’t afraid to fight for what he believed in.”
He added that he was honored to have the opportunity to serve with Lincoln with the goal of changing the atmosphere in Fayette County and to provide a better way of life. He said he was proud to see his friend and mentor be selected by then-Gov. Bob Casey as chairman of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party.
Fayette County Commissioner Vince Vicites knew William Lincoln for around 30 years, and Vicites’ father knew him since the 1970s.
“I’m really sorry to hear the news, and my sympathy goes out to his family,” Vicites said.
Vicites said Lincoln had his heart in Fayette County when he was serving the public.
“While he moved up the ladder, I think Fayette County benefited from it,” Vicites said, adding that Lincoln was both very nice and very cordial in person. “He really cared about people.”
Greg Lincoln shared that his father is finally at peace after a 15-year battle with Parkinson’s Disease, adding that his father would want people to remember how he was before the disease took control of his body and mind.
Greg Lincoln said that his dad influenced his life more than any other person, adding that he sits in his father’s chair that was from the floor of the Senate at every Connellsville City Council meeting.
“I am proud to be my father’s child, in both body and heart, and nobody can take that away from me,” he said.
Greg Lincoln said he and his brothers will hold a private celebration of life service with family members whom his dad loved more than anything.
“We will share memories and stories of our family journeys, look through thousands of photos of images he would want us to remember, and, of course, have a wonderful home-cooked Italian feast since it was his favorite food,” Greg Lincoln said.
He is survived by his wife Kathy (Colborn) Lincoln, whom he married on December 8, 2007; four sons, James William Lincoln Jr. and wife, Zoe, of Pittsburgh; Eric Lincoln and daughters Erica and Emma of Allentown; Jerry Lincoln of Dunbar, and Greg Lincoln and wife, Leigh Ann, and children Gregory and Amelia; siblings, Patricia Basinger of Connellsville, Alice Gayle and Bill McWilliams of Dunbar, Phillip Randall and Ceane O’Hanlon-Lincoln of Connellsville and Glenda Piccioni of Dunbar.
Arrangements are under the direction of Martucci Funeral Home in Connellsville, where friends will be received Thursday from 1 to 8 p.m., the time of service, with Pastor Dave McElroy officiating. Interment will be private.
