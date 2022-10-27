A suspended corporal with the Pennsylvania State Police has been indicted by a federal grand jury on additional charges involving the sexual exploitation of minors.
A seven-count superseding indictment named Sean Ryan McKenzie, 37, formerly of Perryopolis as the sole defendant from incidents on June 5, 2020; Dec. 13, 2020, and June 8, 2021.
Federal prosecutors said McKenzie allegedly attempted to or induced or coerced a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct and, on March 1, 2020, he had visual depictions of videos and images in computer graphic and digital files of children under the age of 12 engaging in sexually explicit conduct.
McKenzie also, according to the superseding indictment, allegedly tried to transport and transported material depicting the sexual exploitation of minors on June 5, 2020; Dec. 13, 2020, and Feb. 21, 2021.
If convicted, McKenzie could face a maximum sentence of life in prison, a fine of $1,750,000 or both.
McKenzie, who worked for Troop T in New Stanton, originally faced dozens of state-filed charges related to child pornography in Westmoreland County. A slew of charges were also filed in Fayette County, alleging he used a camera to record a young girl undressing.
Both of those cases have been closed in light of the first federal indictment in May, which contained similar allegations to the Westmoreland and Fayette cases.
Authorities began investigating McKenzie on March 10, when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip indicating 215 images of child pornography were uploaded to a Dropbox account. A subpoena revealed that the account was linked to an IP address associated with McKenzie.
State police executed a search warrant at McKenzie’s Perryopolis home in March, and interviewed him the next day. He initially denied using the Dropbox account, and later admitted he had been viewing child pornography since about 2014, according to court paperwork filed as part of the original charges.
McKenzie was searched, and gave troopers a USB drive from his front pocket that allegedly contained child pornography.
McKenzie, who enlisted with state police in June 2008, has been suspended without pay since his March arrest.
