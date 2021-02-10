Officials at Laurel Highlands Senior High School reported there was a “security breach” at the school on Tuesday.
Superintendent Dr. Jesse Wallace, in a statement posted on the district’s website, said a former district student came to the school and identified himself as a substitute teacher. The man was returned to the office and escorted from the building, Wallace said.
State police are investigating, and charges are pending in the matter.
“In light of this situation, the district has modified the substitute procedures for entering the building,” Wallace noted. “The modified procedures include multiple levels of security identification that will assist to ensure that individuals that are not supposed to be in the building will not be permitted in the school. The new procedure was implemented immediately and will be adjusted as necessary.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.