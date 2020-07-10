A 29-year-old man is facing charges in a fourth case for allegedly sexually assaulting a student when he was a teacher in the Uniontown Area School District.
Three students previously came forward to report Zachary Dice of Woodlawn Street had inappropriate contact with them including sexual assault and sending explicit images. He was an assistant band director at the high school and a teacher at Lafayette Elementary - Middle School at the time.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in the new case, Dice began talking to the student around her 16th birthday, after he asked her to send him a group photo. They talked over text message and Snapchat. Sometime between Christmas 2019 and Valentines Day 2020, he reportedly asked her on Snapchat to meet him in the Comfort Suites parking lot so she could perform a sex act on him. She was 17 at the time and met up with him after school. She made the report to police May 7.
He was charged with sexual contact with a student and corruption of minors. Dice was arraigned Friday morning before Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries, who set bail at $150,000.
On June 30, he waived his charges in his other three cases to the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas. The first case, filed in March, alleges he met a 16-year-old girl at the high school four times for sex acts and exchanged about 50 explicit photos with her. The second case alleges Dice sent sexually explicit texts and photos to a student. The third case alleges he sent a student nude images on Snapchat.
Dice remains in Fayette County Prison in lieu of bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.