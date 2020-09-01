A former Uniontown Area School District teacher waived charges Tuesday in his fourth case of sexual abuse of students.
Zachary Michael Dice, 29, of Woodlawn Street entered a general waiver at Fayette County Central Court, meaning he did not agree to a tentative plea deal. He previously waived his charges in his three other cases.
At the time of the alleged crimes, Dice was an assistant band director at the high school and a teacher at Lafeyette Elementary-Middle School.
In the latest case, Dice reportedly began talking to a student over text message and Snapchat when she was 16. Sometimes between Christmas 2019 and Valentine's Day 2020, he allegedly asked her to meet him in the Comfort Suites parking lot, and had her perform a sex act on him. She was 17 at the time, police said. He was charged with sexual contact with a student and corruption of minors in the case.
He waived charges in his three previous cases June 30, which included charges of sexual contact with a student, corruption of minors and disseminating sexually explicit material to a minor.
In the first case, he allegedly met a 16-year-old girl at the school four times for sex and exchanged about 50 explicit photos with her. He allegedly sent explicit texts and photos to a student in the second case, and sent a student nude images on Snapchat in the third case.
He remains in Fayette County Prison in lieu of bail.
