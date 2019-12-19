The ongoing sexual abuse of multiple teens finally came to an end with a threat, when an MMA athlete realized she wasn’t the only one her coach victimized as a child.
When William Kenneth Bosley Jr., 50, learned one of his former victims spoke about what he’d done, he said he would “put a bullet between her eyes” while speaking to another victim. He made the threat in an attempt to keep her quiet, according to testimony. Instead, she went to police.
Bosley of Uniontown pleaded guilty Thursday to dozens of felonies for sexually assaulting teens he coached at Uniontown Fight Club, some on a weekly basis for years. Fayette County District Attorney Rich Bower compared Bosley to Jerry Sandusky. Bower plans to ask a judge in February for a 40 to 80 year sentence.
“This man is an evil monster,” Bower said, and questioned how many victims never came forward. He described the case as “classic grooming,” saying Bosley would use intimidation, guilt and shunning to coerce the teens into sex. The victims are heroes, he said.
Bosley also pleaded guilty to felony possession of firearms and steroids and to sexual intercourse with a dog. He was convicted of drug trafficking in 2001 and prohibited from possessing guns.
Bosley’s attorney, Benjamin Goodwin, said at the plea hearing his client understands he could be imprisoned for the rest of his life.
Three of the victims – now adults – and a mother read victim impact statements to the court in advance of his sentencing. While the women are years separated from the crimes, the memories lie fresh on the surface of their minds, they said, stirred up by an intimate touch, a word or even a daily routine.
For one woman, sometimes looking at her young daughter feels like sinking into quicksand, wondering if her little girl will encounter a similar “monster.”
The sport was more than a hobby to the girls. It was a passion and a way for them to learn to protect themselves. For some, it was a career path.
The case came to light when one of the athletes realized she was not alone in the abuse. She had recently returned to the gym after a hiatus, hoping to face the man who began sexually assaulting her when she was 14. He said another woman was talking about him, “causing trouble” and “a lot of drama,” and that if she did anything to get him in trouble he would “put a bullet between her eyes.” That prompted her to tell police about the abuse.
She joined the gym at age 12, and Bosley became her role model. Two years later, he started texting her about sex. By then, the 14 year old developed a passion for the sport, which she planned to make her career. She was an innocent teen who hadn’t yet developed any interest in boys, she said. When her trusted coach started texting her repeatedly with mounting pressure, asking to teach her about sex, she had no idea how she was supposed to handle the situation. When she turned him down, he would tell her she was hurting him and shun her at the gym, she said. She became fixated on keeping his anger and guilt trips at bay, and she blamed herself for the abuse.
“As a young kid, I didn’t see a way to escape. He had so many strings attached to so many aspects of my life, and he pulled each one like a puppet,” she said.
The women said Bosley would stir up tension between them to make sure they wouldn’t become close enough to share their stories.
Bosley admitted to the crimes to President Judge John F. Wagner Jr. Bosley said he knew the age of the girls who were under 16, and that one who was 17 at the time objected to sex.
Bosley confessed during his first arrest, Bower said, but the district attorney described the confession as boastful and arrogant.
“He said things like, “They wanted me. They wanted a man like me,” he said.
The woman Bosley threatened now lives across the country, but said she cannot escape the grip the abuse maintains on her life.
“Today, I’m a grown woman, still screaming at the top of my lungs in nightmares,” she wrote in a letter Bower read to the court.
He began sexually assaulting her when she was 15. At the time, she was living in poverty and her mother was suffering from depression. Instead of seeing that as a reason to help her, she said he saw it as a way to take advantage of her.
She has trouble trusting people, and lives her life on autopilot to keep moving forward, she said. The guilt of the abuse has turned into self-hatred. There are days that she still struggles to function.
“There are nights that I still feel like prey,” she wrote.
Another one of the women said Bosley started texting her about sex when she was 14, and sexually assaulted her in a shower when she was 17.
“He didn’t listen to me when I told him to get out, and he started touching my body,” she said, describing the beginning of an assault.
Two years later, she said the simple act of showering causes panic and flashbacks. This affects her work, which sometimes requires her to shower with others nearby. She said she has been harassed by people who know she trained with Bosley.
The mother of the first woman to report said she was careful who she allowed around her daughter, and considered Bosley one of the few she could trust. The coach and athlete developed a strong relationship that appeared fatherly and protective. She testified she later watched her daughter become withdrawn and distant. She does not like to be touched and sometimes lashes out or comes home crying, overwhelmed by daily stressors. MMA training, which was once an emotional outlet for her, is now a trigger.
She looked straight at Bosley as she spoke, while Bosley looked pointedly away from each of the women.
The daughter said she knew her coach was aware of wrongdoing when he refused to look at her.
“You probably can’t even look at me now,” she said.
She felt responsible for Bosley’s actions, and others told her it was her fault. The abuse caused serious issues with self-esteem and body image, she testified. She developed an eating disorder, which she continues to battle. She struggles with telling anyone “no,” and assumes everyone has bad intentions.
She said if not for Bosley, she may have already fulfilled her dream of competing professionally. But she told him she is still fighting.
“I am not small. I am not weak, and I am not broken,” she said. “…I will show everyone how powerful what you did to me made me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.