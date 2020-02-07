The former owner and instructor of Uniontown Fight Club was sentenced to up to 44 1/2 years in prison Friday for allegedly sexually abusing girls he trained at his gym.
Fayette County President Judge John F. Wagner Jr. described the life of William Kenneth Bosley Jr., 50, as "a great dichotomy between good and evil." Bosley asked the judge for leniency, speaking about his time in the military, coaching experience and family. He was sentenced to serve between 22 years and three months and 44 1/2 years in prison.
Bosley's crimes came to light when one of the victims realized she was not the only one her coach abused as a child. Bosley learned one of his former victims spoke about what he’d done, and in conversation with another victim, he said he would “put a bullet between her eyes.” He made the threat in an attempt to keep her quiet, according to testimony. Instead, she went to state police to report the ongoing sexual abuse, which began when she was 14. Two others came forward soon after. In each case, the teens – who are now adults – looked to Bosley as a mentor. They spoke at a plea hearing about thwarted plans to make careers in MMA and the lasting impact of his abuse and coercion.
"I don't know how a young person ever gets passed the scars you have placed on their lives," Wagner said.
Bosley spoke to the judge, crying and asking for leniency. He said he was sorry for what he did and spoke at length about his military service, coaching hockey and volunteering to coach wrestling to Laurel Highlands students after their program was cancelled. He said he turned his block at Fayette County Prison from the worst to the best. He said he taught other inmates to defend themselves, counseled them and leads Bible studies. He repeatedly called himself "righteous." Bosley said his son turned 17 the day of his sentencing, and that his son and mother need him.
Fayette County District Attorney Rich Bower said Bosley was the person who put his family in a position to lose him to prison. He asked Wagner to sentence Bosley to 30 to 60 years in prison.
Wagner pointed out that Bosley's son was 7 in 2010, the date of the first charged offense.
Bosley's parents spoke on his behalf, along with others, who asked the judge for leniency so he could be rehabilitated. They spoke of his standout abilities in the Navy and leadership, volunteerism and altruism at home. His son sent a letter to be read in court.
Dr. Scott Tracy, a counselor in Lemont Furnace, said Bosley saw him for counseling in 2007, and he was diagnosed with PTSD, anxiety and depression. He said he believes Bosley also suffered a traumatic brain injury from repeated bomb detonations during his time in the Gulf War. He evaluated Bosley again in 2019 and said he believes his mental health condition had deteriorated over the years.
"You've heard the monstrous things my client has done. My goal was to introduce you to William Bosley, the son, through his parents; to William Bosley, the veteran, through his military record," Bosley's attorney, Benjamin Goodwin, told Wagner before reading his military commendations.
"We somehow expect these young men to go into the military and return the same person that they were," he said.
Bower contended many people join the military and suffer PTSD and do not commit crimes.
"He's a criminal. He's a pedophile, and that's all he is," he said.
Bosley entered guilty pleas to nearly 90 counts, including about 70 felonies, in five separate cases. Three cases were for sexually assaulting the teen athletes over a period of years, one was for illegal firearm and steroid possession and one was for sexually abusing a dog. Bosley was sentenced to six to 12 years for involuntary deviate sexual intercourse in each of the sexual assault cases, four to eight years for illegally possessing a firearm and three to six months for sexual intercourse with an animal.
Wagner said those speaking on Bosley's behalf described the period of abuse as though he committed an isolated crime.
"It's not a single act. They're deliberately, purposefully planned acts over many, many years. These young ladies looked up to you. They trusted you. They confided in you. They looked to you, in some cases, as a father figure," Wagner said. "You broke that trust completely."
