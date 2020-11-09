A former Uniontown man who is in prison for voluntary manslaughter was charged Monday for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in 2016.
Derek Lee Royster, 32, allegedly raped the girl while she was sleeping on a couch in South Union Township between 10 and 11 p.m. Sept. 25, 2016. The girl was interviewed by state police in December 2016. She said she woke up and ran out of the room, and told others in the house what happened. The others in the house screamed at him to leave, and he reportedly said he was sorry and thought the girl was a woman who lived there. The woman told investigators in an interview she and Royster were texting, and he was planning to come over for sex.
The girl told police she knew the man as D-Roy, and identified him in a photo lineup. She said she “would never forget his face.”
Royster was charged with rape of an unconscious victim, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors. Charges were filed before Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries.
Royster is incarcerated at SCI-Albion in Erie County after being sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison in March in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Marquell Bailey of Cleveland, Ohio on Nov. 27, 2018. Investigators said Bailey and four other people planned to rob Royster of cocaine at a vacant Pershing Court apartment when Royster shot Bailey.
