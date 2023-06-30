A former Uniontown man already serving a lengthy prison for sexually assaulting juveniles at his former gym in Fayette County pleaded guilty in federal court to sending a sexually explicit picture of a minor.
Former Uniontown man pleads guilty to sending sexually explicit photo of minor
- By Jon Andreassi newsroom@heraldstandard.com
