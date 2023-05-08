Peter Schwartz

Peter Schwartz, formerly of Uniontown, was sentenced Friday to serve more than 14 years in federal prison for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

The former Fayette County man who showered pepper spray onto police officers protecting the U.S. Capitol has received the longest prison sentence thus far of any defendant convicted in the Jan. 6 riot.

