A former Uniontown man has been sentenced for fraudulently getting pandemic unemployment benefits when in prison.
Last week, Jamelle Fairfax, 33, was sentenced to serve six months in a federal prison followed by a two-year term of supervised release on his conviction of conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States.
Under the CARES Act, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) Program provided unemployment benefits to individuals not eligible for regular unemployment compensation or extended unemployment benefits.
Individuals are eligible for PUA if they were unemployed due to the pandemic and could accept a job if one were offered.
However, while Fairfax was incarcerated in the State Correctional Institution at Fayette, he conspired to falsify material facts on a PUA application to obtain PUA benefits, as he was not unemployed because of the pandemic.
The total amount paid on the claim was $11,100; Fairfax was ordered to pay restitution for that amount.
“The United States Department of Labor Office of Inspector General is grateful for our partnerships with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and our many law enforcement partners,” stated Syreeta Scott, Special Agent-in-Charge of the Philadelphia Region, U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General. “We also want to thank the U.S. Attorney’s Office for their continued efforts to prosecute those who violate public benefit programs and commit fraud.”
