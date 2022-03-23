A former Uniontown councilman and mayor was remembered Tuesday as a dedicated public servant and family man.
James R. Sileo died Sunday at WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital while surrounded by his family. He was 97.
“He cared about everybody,” said his daughter Mary Grover of Girard, Ohio. “He would give you the shirt off his back.”
Grover recalled her father calling both his children and grandchildren daily to check in on them, and make sure each was doing well.
His son, James J. Sileo of Pittsburgh, said his father pushed himself to accomplish a lot in his life. The elder Sileo initially didn’t finish high school, instead taking care of his mother when he was a young man. He later returned to school, and went on to earn an associate’s degree from Pitt University.
“He always kept himself busy,” James J. Sileo said.
During World War II, Sileo served in the United States (Army) Air Force and achieved the rank of corporal, and prior to his time on council, Sileo was an auto body instructor at the Fayette County vo-tech school for 20 years.
He also owned and operated Sileo’s Auto Service for 50 years. His son, Mark Sileo of Maywood, New Jersey, said his dad continued to work on vehicles at the shop and do inspections until he was 93.
His children said one of their father’s greatest passions was helping the residents of the city he served for eight years as a councilman and 12 years as mayor.
“He loved serving Uniontown,” Mark Sileo said. “It’s a thankless job, but he was on the phone with people constantly. If something wasn’t done correctly, he made sure it was done.”
Retired Uniontown Public Works Director Phil Mahoney, who worked with Sileo as a councilman and mayor, agreed.
“Jim was a hands-on mayor,” Mahoney said. “When I was short of help, Jim would be here.”
Mahoney said Sileo was always fun to be around and to speak with. Sileo was, said Mahoney, a true people person.
“Jim was a good mayor,” Mahoney said. “He always volunteered to help, he always worried about the city and his heart and soul was for the city.”
Fayette County Commissioner Vince Vicites started working with Sileo many years ago through the county’s recycling program. At the time, Sileo was a councilman; Vicites was the county’s recycling coordinator.
He said their working relationship continued when Vicites was elected commissioner and Sileo was elected mayor.
“He was a good man,” Vicites said, adding that Sileo was civic- and community-minded.
He recalled Sileo, as a councilman, personally driving to people’s homes to pick up recycling if their collection had been missed.
“That’s how dedicated he was,” Vicites said.
But beyond their ties as elected public officials, Vicites said he also considered Sileo a friend.
“He will be missed,” Vicites said.
Current Uniontown Mayor Bill Gerke described Sileo as a man who dedicated his entire life to helping others.
“As mayor, I can speak for the entire city that we all saddened of the passing of Mayor Sileo,” Gerke said. “On behalf of the City of Uniontown, I send our deepest condolences to the entire Sileo family.”
Sileo was a member of the American Legion Post 51, B.P.O. Elks # 370 and a parishioner at St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, where he had served as a lector and an usher. Mark Sileo said his father continued to do both things until he was physically unable to do so.
According to his obituary, Sileo was an ardent sports fan, especially of the local Pittsburgh basketball and football teams. He was also an accomplished Duckpin Bowler with multiple perfect scores and was active with the Senior’s Softball Traveling League.
Friends will be received at the Stephen R. Haky Funeral Home, Inc., 603 N. Gallatin Ave. Ext., Uniontown, on Wednesday, March 23, from 4 to 8 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Prayers of Transfer will be said at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, March 24 with a Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Therese, 61 Mill St., Uniontown.
Interment will be held at Sylvan Heights Cemetery where military honors will be accorded.
