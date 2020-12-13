A former local school board president and past executive director of the now-Crime Victims’ Center is being remembered as an advocate for education and victims’ rights.
Janet Anderson Maxwell, 85, formerly of Uniontown, died on Nov. 29 from complications associated with COVID-19.
“She was very amazing,” said Maxwell’s daughter, the Rev. Susan Rothenberg.
“She was probably one of the kindest people you’d ever want to meet,” said her son, Bob Maxwell. “She was accepting of everybody.”
Maxwell graduated from Uniontown Area Senior High School in 1953, and attended college at Ohio University, but left after two years for Harrisburg to pursue a career in advertising.
While in Harrisburg, she met Robert Maxwell. The two married and moved to State College, where he taught, and the couple worked for advertising agencies and opened an agency together.
Robert Maxwell passed away from cancer in 1964 when Rothenberg was a child and while Maxwell was pregnant with their son Bob.
Rothenberg said before her father’s death, he told his wife to move back to Uniontown where she had family.
She did, buying a small house and raising her children as a single mother. Janet Maxwell took a strong interest in her children’s education because she was concerned with experimental educational approaches to teaching children in the 1960s like not having a grading system, for example.
During the desegregation of the schools, Maxwell was asked to serve on the Uniontown Area school board to fill and vacancy. She served on the board for 20 years, and in 1982, became the first woman in Fayette County to serve as school board president.
“She had a real drive for equality for anyone and everyone,” Bob Maxwell said. “There was a real desire to find ways to bring peace to people’s lives.”
“She was always in good trouble,” Rothenberg said, as her mother would normally butt heads with people who held narrow views. ”At night, the phone would ring after dinner, and she would be on for hours and hours talking to teachers, parents and people on the board.”
During her tenure on the school board, Janet Maxwell faced push back when working to have sports programs for girls, her family said. During school desegregation, she also received many middle-of-the-night phone calls, hurling threats and racial slurs at her.
“It was kind of scary, but the thing about my mom, she said that was all part of the deal--people are going to say stupid things,” Bob Maxwell said.
“She was pretty fearless and stood up for what was right,” Rothenberg said.
She said her mother was a fierce advocate for school teachers, was involved with Democrat political campaigns and was an advocate for children and families, which was why she started as a volunteer for a rape hotline.
Maxwell went on to become the executive director of the Women’s Resource Center in Uniontown, which is now known as the Crime Victims’ Center of Fayette County.
“She loved that job the most,” Bob Maxwell said of the Women’s Resource Center. “She felt like she was making a difference in people’s lives.”
Bob Maxwell said politicians nowadays rarely answer questions or are available to talk, but his mother never refused a call from anyone and was 100% approachable.
Rothenberg said her mother never had a job that made much money, but she knew how to make things work so her children would never know there were financial struggles.
Bob Maxwell said his mother was truly a woman of faith. She both lived to give rather than receive, and relied on her faith to get through any predicament that her and her family were in.
“She never worried because she said God took care of everything, and he had a plan,” he said.
She also loved Fayette County, often talking about all the opportunities she was given to think big.
“She was an advocate for the people who were left behind,” Rothenberg said. “She didn’t accept that there couldn’t be excellent schools in Fayette County and victims of sexual assault didn’t have a voice in court.”
Janet Maxwell’s children said their mother has not only influenced their paths in life, but also their childrens’ as they’ve sought out ways to serve those in need.
“She was able to do a lot of good right where she was,” Rothenberg said, adding that her mother’s ambition wasn’t big, but it was deep in the community. “I think she made an impact. That good trouble brought a lot of good.”
“She was a believer in deeds,” Bob Maxwell said, adding that even in the last years of her life, his mother still volunteered at her church. “She took every opportunity to help someone.
In Janet Maxwell’s obituary, her family noted a memorial service and internment will be held at a later date.
“Until this God-awful pandemic is over, if you want to honor Jan, the family asks that you wear a mask, practice social distancing, and do everything in your power to care deeply for your neighbor,” they wrote.
In addition to her children and grandchildren, Janet Maxwell is survived by a sister-in-law and an assortment of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, all of whom she loved dearly.
Her full obituary can be viewed at mccabebrothers.com
