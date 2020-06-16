A former youth soccer coach from Washington County pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to sending obscene photos to a minor.
Timothy Cribbins, 46, of California used the social media platform Snapchat to send the photos to a girl who was under 16, according to federal prosecutors.
When he sent the photos in December 2018, Cribbins was involved in coaching youth sports.
Cribbins was indicted last year, and will be sentenced in October.
According to a news release from prosecutors, he could face a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.