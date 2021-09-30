After a one-year break, Fort Ligonier Days are back.
“It's like getting on a bike after not riding it for a year,” said Jack McDowell, event chairman.
McDowell said even though the three-day event will be scaled back, organizers anticipate big crowds.
“Fort Days is like a holiday here in Ligonier land,” McDowell said. “School is even canceled on that Friday.”
The event commemorates a key battle of the French and Indian War which occurred on Oct. 12, 1758 at Fort Ligonier.
The festival, which celebrated its 60th year in 2019, was canceled last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, but McDowell said some of the merchants still gathered to put on their own community days event.
This year, said McDowell, there will be no fireworks display due to the increase in costs to put one on. There will also be no evening entertainment, and the hours of the festival will be shorter: from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, and from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 9 and 10.
“Some changes occurred that we couldn't prevent,” McDowell said, referring to the rise of costs due to the pandemic. “We're a nonprofit; we make enough money to pay off this year and put some toward next year.”
McDowell said he expects the 11 a.m. Saturday parade that attracts many to the festival to be smaller this year, with an expected 70 to 80 units instead of the average 90 to 100 units. This year's parade will have a special first-time-ever parade marshal, a dog.
"Daniel," the Golden Retriever who wowed the crowds at the Westminster Dog Show as top among his breed, will take on the honor. His owner is Tammy Tomlinson of Ligonier.
Another new addition that will lift some spirits are the distilleries and breweries invited to set up as vendors for the first time.
“We stepped back, slowed down and removed some stuff, but I think we'll still have a full town,” McDowell said, adding that he expects around 40 to 50 food-related vendors and around 200 craft vendors to be set up.
“This is just a very special event to the organizers,” McDowell said, adding that out of the committee of 75 people, nearly all of them volunteer their time. “It's a very special, dedicated, and loyal committee, and I feel that we have the best small-town festival in America.”
For more information, visit their Facebook page or their website at www.fortligonierdays.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.