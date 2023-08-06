Fort Necessity DAR Chapter recognized

The Fort Necessity Chapter of National Society Daughters of the American Revolution received national recognition for its project, Operation Big Mama. Pictured, from left, are local Chaplain Donna Savage, local Vice Regent Gail Matus, Pennsylvania State DAR Vice Regent Susan Gillette Meer, Pennsylvania State DAR Regent Marguerite Hogan Fritsch, local Project Patriot committee member Joycelyn Langley, local Regent Aimee Cesarino, and local Treasurer Connie Sagosky.

The Fort Necessity Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution was recently honored by the National DAR for a project the group undertook to support active military personnel.

