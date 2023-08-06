The Fort Necessity Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution was recently honored by the National DAR for a project the group undertook to support active military personnel.
In 2022, the Fayette County chapter hosted Operation Big Mama, a DAR Project Patriot mission. Through the project, a total of 355 care packages were sent to three U.S. Naval submarines in Guam for the single enlisted submariners to open on their Halfway Day during months-long deployments. The submarines supported were the USS Key West, the USS Springfield, and the USS Jefferson City.
On July 29, the DAR Project Patriot committee recognized the local efforts as first place for “exceptional work by a chapter” in the National DAR’s eastern division
Fort Necessity Chapter member Susan Klatt was the coordinator for Operation Big Mama, and her son Lt. Erik Klatt and his family, stationed on Guam, provided assistance. Local chapter member Joycelyn Langley is the mother of Susan Klatt, and grandmother of Lt. Erik Klatt.
The local chapter also supported the Naval base on Guam through the Project Patriot mission, Operation Typhoon Mama. Typhoon Mawar hit Guam in May, causing flooding and other damage. It especially impacted those on the Guam Navy base. A donation of $1600 was sent to USO Guam by the Fort Necessity Chapter to help support those affected, and additional donations over $100 were made online directly to USO Guam. The National DAR also held a fundraiser following Fort Necessity Chapter’s fundraiser’s start, and made a donation to the Navy Marine Corps Relief Society.
