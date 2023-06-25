It's nearly time to celebrate the founding of Uniontown, while supporting renovation efforts at one of the city's parks.
The annual Founding Day Festival, sponsored by the Herald-Standard, returns Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2, with a fun-filled slate of both new and returning free activities sure to delight the entire family.
Started in 2019, the festival celebrates the city's birthday, and raises money to renovate Marshall Park, located on Jefferson Avenue across from the Uniontown Public Library. After a great kickoff, pandemic-related concerns stymied the festival in 2020 and 2021. It returned last year, and was a hit, said Michael Scott, the newspaper's publisher.
“Folks were enjoying it (and) looking forward to our next year,” Scott said.
In addition to returning features like the car show and art displays, Scott said there are new activities planned for 2023. Among those are a children's area that will include fun and games, a food truck food court and live music, all on Saturday.
One of the biggest additions, however, is the Love Fayette event on Sunday.
The event will kick off at 10 a.m. with a church service held by Faith Assembly at the Uniontown Mall, in the parking area in front of the former Sears. Then, from 6 p.m. until dusk, that same location will be transformed into a family fun zone, with inflatables, games and contests.
The North Union Township-based Pennsylvania State VFW Band will perform a number of selections from 6 to 7:30 p.m., also in the mall's parking area.
Capping off the event will be the annual Fireworks Over Fayette from the Fayette Chamber of Commerce. Those eager to see the sky lit up by dazzling fireworks will have the best view from the parking lot at the Uniontown Mall.
“We are so happy to have the involvement of the city of Uniontown, Fayette Chamber of Commerce and Love Fayette to help us grow this festival into something that the city and surrounding communities can be proud of," said Scott.
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, guests to downtown Uniontown will have a number of opportunities for fun, including: a police, fire and EMS show-and-tell on West Main Street; art on easels and on wheels during a car show on Main Street and displays from the Uniontown Art Club in Storey Square; a Kids Zone featuring inflatables, crafts, face painting and other activities on West Main Street; and a food court featuring a number of food trucks across from Storey Square.
And, from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, local musicians Lucien Schroyer and Cassidy Chambers will take the stage to offer a plethora of tunes.
There is no admission charge for the events on Saturday and Sunday.
Those interested in kicking off Saturday’s festivities with some exercise are invited to participate in the Uniontown Birthday Firecracker 5K Run/Walk. The race begins at 9 a.m. at Bailey Park, and is there is a registration cost of $35 for anyone age 5 and older.
Since it started, the Founding Day Festival has raised about $5,000 to put toward renovations at Marshall Park. Scott said his goal is to continue to support the renovations until they are completed, and then use the festival to raise money for the city’s next project.
“We are proud to use the Founding Day Festival as a way for the Herald-Standard to give back to the community it represents,” he said.
Mark John, director of community development for Uniontown, said the ultimate goal is to raise around $150,000 for the construction of an amphitheater in Marshall Park. The hope, he said, is that the park will become a spot for open-air music festivals with room for food vendors to set up as well, similar to the Cast Iron Amphitheater in Brownsville's Snowden Square.
John said along with Founding Day donating proceeds to the fund, they’re also looking for grants and accepting private donations to help the project along.
For more information on the festival, visit the Uniontown - Founding Day Festival 2023 page on Facebook.
