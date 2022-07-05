Art on wheels and easels were on display in downtown Uniontown on Saturday during the Founding Day Festival.
Celebrating the birthday of the city, Founding Day also raises money for rejuvenation efforts at Marshall Park near the Uniontown Public Library.
The Herald-Standard sponsored Saturday’s activities, while the Fayette Chamber of Commerce sponsored Fireworks Over Fayette on Sunday. The city of Uniontown held a Firecracker 5K run and walk on Monday to round out the festival’s events.
