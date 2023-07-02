The annual Founding Day Festival brought a mix of art, cars, children’s activities, food and music to Uniontown on Saturday to celebrate the city’s birthday.
“We’re having a great turnout,” said Michael Scott, publisher of the Herald-Standard, which sponsored Saturday's events. “There’s a lot of people down here, and people are showing up early, which is great.”
Despite the threat of rain (something that normally steers car show participants away), Scott said the turnout for this year's show was spectacular.
One of the individuals who showed support the Founding Day Festival was first-timer Michaela Daniel from Brooklyn, New York, who was in town for a family reunion.
She said she was fortunate to be in the area at the same time as the festival, making it a part of the sights and experiences during her visit to Fayette County.
“We saw Fallingwater yesterday,” said Daniel as she looked over the classic cars lined up along Main Street. “People are so excited to show off their cars.”
Returning to the festival this year was the Uniontown Art Club. Twelve members set up in downtown's Storey Square for an art show and sale in the midst of live music on the stage. Just across the street, hungry festival goers could visit a food court made up of food trucks.
Pete Pasqua, treasurer and past president of the art club, said it’s the club’s second year at the festival. He was pleased to see an even bigger turnout this year.
“They didn’t have the live music and the food trucks (in 2022),” Pasqua said. “The music and the food trucks will draw people in.”
Art club member Stephanie McClaine, of Stephanie's Pottery Shop, was on hand to sell handmade stoneware pottery. She said the festival seems to be growing each year.
“I think it’s making a lot of progress,” McClaine said. “The music is a nice addition.”
Scott said the new offerings, which also included a kids zone, were all met with positive reactions.
“Everybody is really happy with the improvements this year,” Scott said.
After the festival, Scott said, the committee will meet and discuss what worked and what enhancements can be made in 2024 to help Founding Day continue to grow.
“Everything that’s here this year will be back next year,” Scott said. “I’m glad it’s looking to be another successful year.”
Started in 2019, the festival celebrates the city's birthday, and raises money to renovate Marshall Park, located on Jefferson Avenue across from the Uniontown Public Library.
Weather-related concerns impacted several of the activities planned for Sunday’s portion of the Founding Day Festival. Love Fayette, a family-friendly evening in the parking lot of the Uniontown Mall, was cancelled because of predicted storms. And, Fireworks Over Fayette, sponsored by members of the Fayette Chamber of Commerce, was also postponed.
The annual display will now be held on Sunday, Aug. 13, at the conclusion of The Italian Festival in Uniontown.
