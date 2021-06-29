Fundraising to benefit the city of Uniontown is forging ahead for another year in honor of the city’s Founding Day on July 4, 1776.
As the city celebrates its 244th birthday on the same day as America’s Independence Day, the Herald-Standard is raising money to renovate a Uniontown landmark, Marshall Park.
“We’re really excited that the Herald-Standard has stepped up again this year and is going to donate more money to the cause, which is awesome to know,” said Mark Rafail, executive director of the Uniontown Redevelopment Authority. “It’s good to see the community getting involved in this project.”
The Herald-Standard’s inaugural Founding Day festival in 2019 raised $1,877 for the park project; this will include adding a stage and pavilion for performances and events in the park, installing an ornamental fence along East Church Street and building a cafe area with tables, chairs and a row of vendor spaces.
Rafail said a plan has now been drawn up for the project, estimated to cost about $300,000.
The Herald-Standard selected the project in collaboration with Rafail before the 2019 festival. Rafail has a list of projects slated to benefit the city.
“Marshall Park was at the top of his list,” said Herald-Standard Publisher Michael Scott. “We wanted to do this for the city of Uniontown and celebrate its founding, being on July 4, 1776. The Herald-Standard wanted to be able to give back to our community.”
Once the Marshall Park project is completed, the Herald-Standard will select a new project to benefit with Uniontown’s Founding Day Festival, Scott said. Rafail said other local businesses have also been donating money to help the park, a focal point in the city. He foresees the park hosting large events and entertainment in the city, but also as a nice spot to have lunch on a break from the workday or to read a book outside the library.
“Marshall Park sits at the center of town, and it’s an underused park that I think will really showcase the community,” Rafail said. “It will be nice to see it brought back.”
The Founding Day Festival concept was developed after Scott and others at the newspaper noted no celebrations to mark Uniontown’s founding day. The 2019 Founding Day Festival included food trucks, a sidewalk sale, live entertainment at Storey Square and a History Walk with a scavenger hunt.
“We at the Herald-Standard thought it was the perfect opportunity to be able to give back to the city and honor it,” he said.
This year, due to COVID-19, the Herald-Standard is raising funds for the project through a series of articles about the history of Uniontown.
“The Herald-Standard really hopes that the readers enjoy stories that we’re sharing this year to honor the founding of Uniontown, and we look forward to bringing more of the stories next year and the year after that,” Scott said. “We’ll come back in 2022 bigger and stronger than ever and really put on a heck of a festival.”
