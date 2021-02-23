Four people were charged for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into Fayette County Prison for an inmate.
Prison staff discovered contraband in the waist band of a pair of gray pants dropped off at the prison Sept. 23 for an inmate, according to court paperwork. The lab report of the contraband revealed them to be films containing buprenorphine, a medication used to treat addiction.
A deputy warden told police inmates Adam Morgan, 41, of Braddock and Seth Fisher, 29, of Connellsville were involved in the alleged scheme, along with two other inmates who have not yet been charged.
Rebecca Brown, who dropped off the pants, reportedly told police she received a call from Morgan, who asked if she could bring clothing to the prison for his friend for court. She said Morgan told her to get in contact with Shelby Rosensteel, 27, of Leisenring, to get the clothing. Police said Brown related that she contacted Rosensteel with a phone number Morgan provided her, and met her in Connellsville.
Brown reportedly told police Rosensteel handed her a white plastic bag with a pair of pants inside. She said she brought them straight to the prison and did not know the narcotics were hidden inside, according to the complaint.
Police reported that Brown was cooperative, and she has not been charged.
After reviewing phone conversations between Morgan, Fisher, Rosensteel and Jessica Murray, 27, of Uniontown, police said they discovered the four agreed to and planned the clothing drop-off. Police reported they also spoke about receiving and making payments in different amounts once the drugs were received and sold.
Morgan, Fisher, Rosensteel and Murray each face 28 charges, including contraband, conspiracy, manufacture, delivery or possession of drug paraphernalia, corrupt organizations and criminal use of communication facility. They await their preliminary hearings.
