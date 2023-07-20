The four people charged in connection with the overdose death of a South Union Township man last year waived their charges to Fayette County Common Pleas Court.
Perry Lee Leapline, 62, of Vanderbilt; Charles Gregory Swink, 62, of Lemont Furnace; Brandon Christopher Zinsky, 46, and Rebecca Anne Brennsteiner, 50, both of Uniontown, were each scheduled for preliminary hearings Wednesday, but instead opted to waive counts of drug delivery resulting in death and possession of a controlled substance.
Charges were filed after state police found Tab Michael Softa, 63, lying dead in his front yard in South Union Township on Aug. 24, 2022. A neighbor provided surveillance footage that showed a car picking up Softa at about 9:15 a.m. and dropping him back off 15 minutes later. At that point, police said, Softa collapsed and convulsed after he got out of the car.
The car’s driver left without assisting or calling 911.
Police contend Leapline drove the car and Swink was a passenger in the vehicle. Court paperwork indicated police searched Softa’s phone and found text messages exchanged with Swink that morning in which Swink says he and Leapline will pick him up.
According to the complaints, Leapline told police he purchased the heroin Softa overdosed on from Zinsky at a Collins Avenue apartment where Brennsteiner was also staying.
A search warrant issued for that apartment in September resulted in finding suspected heroin and a stolen gun.
Brennsteiner allegedly told police that Leapline had been to their apartment to buy heroin around the time Softa died, court documents state.
All four will be formally arraigned in the Fayette County Courthouse on Aug. 17 at 1:30 p.m. before President Judge Steve Leskinen.
Zinsky and Brennsteiner are free on $20,000 bond each, Leapline is free on $50,000 unsecured bond and Swink is lodged in the Fayette County Jail with bail set at $10,000.
