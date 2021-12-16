A group of local dancers will take part in a pre-game show for an inaugural college bowl game in California this Saturday.
Ava Sefcheck, 13, daughter of Matthew and Heather Sefcheck from Uniontown; Brodee Chambers, 9, daughter of Brian and Jennifer Chambers from McClellandtown; and sisters Kate John, 13, and Kenzie John, 13, daughters of Jim and Jill John of Uniontown auditioned, and were selected to perform in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.
“We will be performing live during pre-game festivities,” Ava Sefcheck said.
Ava Sefcheck and Brodee Chambers dance at Houck Dace Studio by Ariel in Uniontown and Kate and Kenzie John dance at Lanzi Academy of Dance in Uniontown. All four girls where chosen to be in The Crew, a dance training program based out of West Hollywood, California.
The girls have traveled to Los Angeles numerous times over the years to train for dancing, but said the pre-game festivities will be the first time they’ll dance for a televised event.
Kate John said they’ve spent countless hours at their local dance studios, and also attend over eight hours per week of Zoom training with The Crew program.
The dancers will attend in-person training when they arrive in Los Angeles.
“The hardest thing about rehearsing for the routine would be the long and late hours,” Ava Sefcheck said. “Since the training is based out of Los Angeles, we have had practice a few nights until after 11 p.m.”
Kenzie John said all of the girls are excited to be on television, but also look forward to meeting friends from The Crew in person and to learn from amazing choreographers.
“We are excited to perform a hip-hop dance live in front of tens of thousands of people,” Ava Sefcheck said. “The dance also has some tricks, which definitely adds some flare to the performance.”
Chambers said the group is also grateful for the the love and support from their families for the opportunity can lead to bigger and better things.
“We’re hopeful this will lead to new opportunities for our dance future,” Brodee Chambers said.
The Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl will air on ABC Saturday, Dec. 18, at 7:30 p.m., featuring a contest between Oregon State and Utah State.
