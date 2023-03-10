Four Republicans are running for Fayette County Commissioner along with two Democrats in the May primary election.
This week marked the deadline for all candidates to file their nominating petitions ahead of the May 16 primary, which shows a number of contested races beginning with the county commissioners.
Both Republican and Democrat voters must choose two candidates from each party to be placed on the ballot in the November general election to fill the three seats for county commissioner.
Incumbents Dave Lohr and Scott Dunn are seeking to retain their seats while others vying for the Republican ticket include Jon R. Marietta Jr. and Robert Gene Grimm.
On the Democrat side, incumbent Vincent A. Vicites is running for reelection with Geno Gallo running for the second spot on the ticket.
Fayette County District Attorney Richard Bower is seeking reelection with competition from Republican Mike Aubele while Jack W. Connor is running unopposed to be the Democratic nominee in the general election.
Candidates for county row offices are running unopposed, with the exception of Fayette County coroner: incumbent Philip E. Reilly is running unopposed on the Democratic ticket while John Terravecchia and Bob Baker are competing on the Republican ticket.
The remaining row office races include incumbent Democrat Scott Abraham and Republican Robb Rhodes in the county controller race; incumbent Democrat Timothy C. Dye and Republican Harry Young Cochran in the clerk of courts race, and incumbent Democrat Jeffrey L. Redman and Republican Ken Bork in the register of wills race.
Sheriff James Custer is running unopposed on the Republican ticket, and no Democrats are running in the primary. Prothonotary Nina Capuzzi Frankhouser is running unopposed on the Democratic ticket with no Republicans running in the primary.
Magisterial district judge races are also unopposed, with incumbents Nathan A. Henning and Mike Defino both cross-filing for their seats.
