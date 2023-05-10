Four Republicans and two Democrats are running for Fayette County commissioner in the upcoming May 16 primary. The two candidates from each party who get the most votes in the primary will then run in the November general election for the three-person Fayette County Board of Commissioners.
The Republican candidates are Dave Lohr of South Connellsville, Scott Dunn of Dunbar, Robert “Gene” Grimm of Smithfield and Jon Marietta of New Salem. The Democratic candidates are Vince Vicites of South Union Township and Geno Gallo of Connellsville.
The Herald Standard asked each candidate two questions.
Question 1: Why are you running for commissioner and what qualities do you possess to be able to do the job on Day 1?
Question 2: What will be your main priorities as commissioner and how will you work with the minority or majority party to get things done?
Their responses and other information on them are below.
REPUBLICANS
Scott Dunn
Age: 58
Residence: Dunbar
Occupation: County commissioner
Dunn is seeking his second term as commissioner. He said his background as a business owner and involvement in borough government made him productive in his first term, and are the qualities that give him the ability to do the job.
“I believe my vision, coupled with my ability to plan, build coalitions, seek funding, and perseverance are the greatest assets I bring to the table,” Dunn said.
If reelected, Dunn said his priorities include building critical infrastructure, including water and countywide broadband coverage, and expanding and completing the Sheepskin Trail, which he said will bring economic activity and improve the quality of life in the county.
“I will continue to work with existing and potential businesses to increase job opportunities in Fayette County, along with boosting education and training for our citizens to fill those positions,” Dunn said. “Housing, parks and recreation will be critical to rebuilding our population.”
Dunn said, at the county level of government, he believes the interest in moving Fayette County ahead should be most important, especially over party affiliation.
“My track record shows that I will work with anyone presenting good ideas,” he said. “And I believe I represent all of Fayette County regardless of your affiliation.”
Robert “Gene” Grimm
Age: 40
Residence: Smithfield
Occupation: Township supervisor
Grimm is running because, as a township supervisor, he worked with the existing board of commissioners, and feels the county can be better represented.
“I want to bring an openness and honesty and integrity to the county commissioners the county has never seen before,” Grimm said.
At times, he said, municipal governments find themselves cut out of giving input in projects that impact them.
“Too many times, people hear about this stuff after the fact,” he said.
Grimm said he will prioritize finding grants and other funding streams to ease the cost of human services, which he said takes up between 50% and 70% of the county’s budget. He would also focus on tackling the county’s infrastructure issues, and addressing the new Fayette County Jail and how to pay for the day-to-day operations. He said he is concerned the cost of the jail will hurt the county more than help it.
He said he’ll bring the same open and honest style of government he has used as a supervisor, which will also be how he can work with those in both the Republican and Democrat parties.
“When you represent the public and residents, party affiliation doesn’t matter,” Grimm said. “The commissioners let policies affect their decisions, but I won’t let politics affect my decision-making.”
Dave Lohr
Age: 66
Residence: South Connellsville
Occupation: County commissioner
Lohr said he’s running for his third term because he feels there’s still work to be done.
“The airport runway extension is something that never left my mind,” Lohr said, referring to a plan to extend the runway at the Joseph A. Hardy Connellsville Airport from a 3,750 feet to 5,000 feet. “That will make a huge difference.”
Lohr said an extended runway will spur economic growth, attract businesses and be utilized by companies already in the county.
“It’s a big task to get it extended,” he said. “There’re different avenues we can use. The first step is 5,000 (feet), but we can conceivably go up to 6,700 feet.”
He added that he also wants to focus on agriculture, tourism, continue the positive PR initiative with the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce, and possibly create a technology park in the Markleysburg area.
Lohr said his military background in the Navy, nearly four decades as a businessman and his Christian background are what qualify him to lead, and guide him from project to project and decision to decision.
As for working with a majority or minority party, Lohr said he’ll do the same he’s done for seven years and four months: “Party doesn’t mean everything, and we may not agree, and that’s okay, but we still get the work done,” he said.
Jon Marietta
Age: 60
Residence: New Salem
Occupation: County register of wills
Marietta said he’s running for commissioner after being encouraged by people to run for change, hearing that they’re unhappy and want a candidate who sets and sticks to term limits and gives voters another option.
Marietta said he has the ability to look outside of the box and doesn’t consider himself part of the political establishment because he’ll do what’s best for the county like improve the county’s agricultural presence, work to get children interested in agriculture at a younger age, promote county farmers and find and grow the “industrial meccas” in the county.
“Industry can come to Fayette County,” Marietta said. “I don’t know why U.S. Steel went out of state, and we have places here. We let industry leave; we didn’t help them stay.”
Marietta said he wants to work with officials in surrounding counties and continue to work with Fayette’s municipal leaders to get things done, adding that there’s a need to devote more time to first responders and veterans and reduce taxes for seniors.
Marietta said he has a panoramic vision for the county, which allows him to work with Democrats.
“I’m the ‘We The People’ candidate,” Marietta said. “I am about ‘We The People’ and not only take care of the Republican side of things, but also look at the other side.”
DEMOCRATS
Geno Gallo
Age: 53
Residence: Connellsville
Occupation: Entrepreneur
Geno Gallo said he decided to run because he loves Fayette County and is very concerned with the path the county commissioners have taken the residents down.
“We have lost over 1,000 residents per year for the last 20 years,” Gallo said. “But, for some reason, our current commissioners felt the need to more than double the size of our administrative offices and real estate holdings.”
Gallo said that legacy of expansion needs to stop, and he wants to see county government focusing more on the needs of the people.
“I have been self-employed for the majority of my life,” Gallo said, adding the county has been good to him both professionally and personally. “I believe my skills as a life-long entrepreneur uniquely qualifies me to tackle the county’s issues head-on. A lot of positive things are happening in our county, but poor fiscal decisions leading to higher taxes will stifle those efforts.”
Gallo said he can work with a commissioner from any party, as long as that person is willing to put the needs of the county’s residents and taxpayers first.
“I will not, however, be a rubber stamp just for the sake of making life easy,” Gallo said. “I’m certain it will be necessary to agree to disagree sometimes.”
Vince Vicites
Age: 62
Residence: South Union Township
Occupation: County commissioner
Vicites said he’s running for his third consecutive term to continue focusing on ongoing county projects.
Among those are the expansion of the Route 40 Business Park, completing infrastructure at Fay-Penn Business Park in Springhill Township and the continued implementation of the county infrastructure bank to expand capabilities for long-term growth and development of the county. Vicites said he also hopes to focus on the expansion of broadband services in the county and finish construction of the Sheepskin Trail, and supports completing the Mon-Fayette Expressway into Pittsburgh.
Vicites said his role as the soon-to-be vice president of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission, he will be able to get Fayette County its fair share of funds for projects.
“I believe I am the best candidate to continue to lead Fayette County in the future with my experience and education and working relationships with state and federal officials,” Vicites said. “As I have in the past, I have a proven track record of accomplishments.”
Vicites added that his educational background in human resources as well as in business has helped him in having to manage and work with about 600 county employees.
He said he has always been willing to meet anyone halfway for the shared goal of working together for the betterment of the county.
“If somebody has a better idea when building a plan, I’m more than happy to consider it and if we can build on ideas and make the best plan possible, I’m very willing to do that,” he said.
