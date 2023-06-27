While folks across America prepare to celebrate Independence Day, our four-legged companions may not be anticipating the holiday with equal excitement.
Many dogs become frightened, stressed and anxious when fireworks start going off on the Fourth of July.
“They’re unsure of their surroundings,” said Karlee Fisher, a veterinarian assistant at Hidden Valley Animal Clinic in Peters Township. “They don’t understand a lot of things that we do, so it gives them a lot of anxiety.”
Every dog is different, but if you know your dog is scared of fireworks, there are ways to prepare them for the holiday.
River Hanabeck, a certified veterinarian technician at Grace Veterinary Services in North Union Township, Fayette County, said the first step should be a vet visit.
“In advance, the biggest thing probably would be speaking to your vet about their anxiety and maybe getting something like trazodone. I feel like that works really well,” Hanabeck said.
Fisher agrees that your veterinarian should be the first contact.
“Get in touch early with your primary vet to get them on some medication,” Fisher said.
Fisher said some clients have reported success using CBD-infused dog treats, but notes that a veterinarian is unlikely to prescribe cannabidiol, an active ingredient in cannabis that does not cause a high.
“There hasn’t been a ton of research on that,” Fisher said.
If you decide to use medication, Hanabeck recommends your dog start taking the medicine in advance of the holiday.
“Start giving it to them a few days beforehand, so they don’t associate the medication with the fireworks,” Hanabeck said.
Both Fisher and Hanabeck pointed to ThunderShirts as being useful for some dogs. ThunderShirt is a jacket that applies constant pressure around the dog’s torso. A weighted blanket could be used in a similar way.
“It just gives them that ‘hug effect,’” Hanabeck said.
According to Fisher, dogs will be most comfortable in an enclosed space such as a bathroom.
“They have their certain spots. Give them a blanket and give them a pillow so they can feel secure at home,” Fisher said.
You can also attempt to drown out the fireworks. Hanabeck recommends turning up the TV volume or playing music during the fireworks.
The Washington Area Humane Society uses a similar tactic.
Kelly Proudfit, the organization’s director, said dogs are kept at the shelter indoors and music is pumped into the kennel on the Fourth of July.
“We just leave it on all night for them to mask any outside noise,” Proudfit said.
Proudfit notes that dogs who are outside during fireworks can get loose if they become frightened.
“Definitely keep them indoors,” Proudfit said.
Hanabeck said even usual safeguards may not be enough if a dog is frightened enough.
“You’d be surprised how many dogs can jump over a fence,” Hanabeck said.
If your dog is outside, Hanabeck recommends keeping them leashed at all times.
Fireworks are also rarely limited to one night, and your dog may be in for more than a week of loud, mysterious booms.
“They last a long time,” Fisher said. “Be prepared, and contact your vet early.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.