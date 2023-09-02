State police arrested a Greene County man Thursday on more than 2,000 charges related to the alleged sexual assault of a child dating back to 2018.
Police began investigating Dustin Hyrum Lane of Franklin Township in May following reports that he had inappropriately touched the victim at his apartment.
Lane, 40, is accused in court documents of abusing the child from the ages of 8 to 11. In multiple interviews with investigators, the child described a regular pattern of sexual assault when alone with Lane, court documents state. Lane also allegedly showed the child pornographic material.
The child’s sibling corroborated many details of the accusations.
Court records allege that Lane gave the victim money and gifts to not tell anyone.
Police interviewed Lane on Aug. 22, and he denied all of the allegations, saying it was “retaliation” from the child’s family.
According to the complaint, Lane made contradictory statements and claims that investigators knew to be lies, mostly related to how much time he spent around his accuser.
Among the charges Lane faces are felonies for the rape of child, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children.
Lane was arraigned Friday morning before District Judge Glenn Bates, who sent him to Greene County jail on $200,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 14.
