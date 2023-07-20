Frazier High School been recognized as a 2022-23 Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished School.
It is one of 262 high schools across the U.S. to receive the honor for providing broad access to transformative learning experiences for students through PLTW’s computer science, engineering, and biomedical pathways. PLTW is a nonprofit that serves millions students and teachers in more than 12,200 schools across the country.
“Project Lead the Way has truly transformed Frazier High School, igniting a passion for innovation and empowering our students to become critical thinkers and problem solvers. Through PLTW, we have witnessed a remarkable growth in their confidence, creativity, and readiness for the challenges of the future,” said high school Principal Jason Pappas.
The PLTW Distinguished School recognition honors schools committed to increasing student access, engagement, and achievement in their PLTW programs. To be eligible for the designation, Frazier had to meet the following criteria in the 2021-22 school year:
n Have 25% of students or more participate in PLTW courses, or of those who participated in PLTW, at least 33% took two or more PLTW courses;
n Offer and have students enrolled in at least three PLTW courses;
n Have strategies in place that support reasonably proportional representation with regard to race, ethnicity, poverty, and/or gender.
For more information about PLTW’s recognition program, visit pltw.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.