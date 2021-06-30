The 16th Annual Fredericktown Riverfest Fireworks Spectacular will take place Saturday and is expected to be enjoyed by land and by sea.
While multiple events were being canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19, Denise Prodan, the event coordinator for the then-15th Annual Fredericktown Fireworks Spectacular, was happy to say their event went on as planned, but with some modifications.
“We had the fireworks last year, but we didn’t have any craft vendors,” she said, adding that they did have food vendors, which she was amazed by how they came prepared with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers to keep everyone safe. “Everything was wonderful.”
The festival, which is sponsored by the Fredericktown Area Chamber of Commerce, was deemed a success last year even though Prodan said they didn’t have the big turnouts like they’ve had in past years with a couple thousand people attending, and there was a lot of uncertainty last year with those who did attend.
“You can tell it was different with the people,” Prodan said of the people who gathered during the middle of the pandemic. “They weren’t relaxed; they were leery.”
This Saturday, however, Prodan said now that the state mandate for face masks has been removed, she’s anticipating more people at the festival and more people attending with their minds at ease.
Michele Battaglini, food and craft vendor coordinator of the festival, said there will be craft vendors selling everything from Pampered Chef and toys to 31 bags and Paparazzi Jewelry and more.
Prodan said there will also be games for children and adults.
She added there will be a variety of foods available including barbecue, lemonade, hot dogs, snow cones, walking tacos, brick fries, Italian foods, cupcakes and pastries.
“Most of the time the food vendors stay until after the fireworks,” Battaglini said. “There have been times where they totally sold out of food, and that’s a good thing.”
“We have a little bit of everything,” Prodan said.
But what’s in abundance is entertainment, with the band, Shadow Cats, performing from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. followed by the fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. over the Monongahela River.
“The boats are everywhere on the river,” Prodan said. “It’s amazing, it’s beautiful and after the year we’ve all had, our community and everybody needs this.”
Prodan said she has been told that their fireworks display is up to par with the likes of displays in Pittsburgh.
“This little town can put on a show,” Prodan said.
Money for the fireworks has been raised by donations from local businesses and private citizens, and because local businesses were hit hard from COVID-19 restrictions last year, Prodan asked the public for help by donating to the fireworks.
“This year, we’re going to be good,” Prodan said, adding that anyone who still wants to donate to fireworks or if any vendors are interested in remaining spaces for the festival to call 724-809-8458.
The 16th Annual Fredericktown Riverfest Fireworks Spectacular Event will be held at the riverbank in Fredericktown on Saturday beginning at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.