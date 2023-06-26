Organizers of the annual Riverfest and Fireworks Spectacular in Fredericktown are proud of their big festival in a small town.
“It was amazing last year,” said Denise Prodan, the event coordinator. “It’s unreal. Every year, when I think it couldn’t get bigger, it does.”
Prodan said thousands of people attended the event last year, and she expects this year, its 18th, to be well-attended too.
“For a small community like this, that’s great,” she said.
Food and craft vendors will be set up along the Monongahela Riverfront starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 1. Also returning is Fredericktown native Candace Orlandi, a professional makeup artist for TV and film, providing face painting, a popular attraction at the festival.
However, the big star is and always has been, the fireworks to take place at 9:30 p.m., said Prodan.
“It’s so beautiful over the Mon,” Prodan said. “Hundreds and hundreds of boats come out and unless you see it for yourself, people can’t imagine what it looks like.”
New this year will be a dunk tank sponsored by the Beth-Center Soccer Boosters and the Fredericktown Fastpitch, and playing at the festival for the first time will be the band The Coalpatch Killingfloor Band, playing a variety of of rock and blues from 5 to 9:30 p.m.
“We’re excited they’re here, and they’re excited, too,” Prodan said.
Anyone interested in being a food or craft vendor has until today to sign up, and can do so by contacting Michele Battaglini at 724-986-9279.
