Though the holidays feel more akin to pre-pandemic festivities this year than the last two, many folks are still getting COVID tested before venturing out to local parades or holiday gatherings.
The state Department of Health is partnering with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare to offer free on-site and take-home COVID-19 testing at nearly one dozen locations across the Commonwealth, including four in Southwestern Pennsylvania.
Testing will be available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the central office at One Intermediate Unit Drive in Coal Center. Testing will rotate every three weeks among Intermediate Unit 1 campuses.
Testing will also be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Penn West CalU campus, Penn West Edinboro, and at the Phillipsburg Building along Orchard Street in California.
Test sites offer three options: point of care tests, mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests and at-home antigen tests.
All three forms of testing are free and open to everyone, and individuals do not need to be experiencing symptoms to be tested. Appointments are not necessary; photo ID is encouraged but not required.
“We want to make it as convenient as possible for people to access COVID-19 testing so they can help protect family and friends during holiday gatherings,” acting health secretary and Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said in a news release. “If you are not feeling well, stay home to avoid spreading illness. We also recommend testing before contact with someone at high risk for severe COVID-19.”
