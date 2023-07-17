Washington Opioid Overdose Coalition, in collaboration with Brownsville Ambulance Service, held a Narcan Distribution Drive-Thru event on Friday at Brownsville Ambulance Service locations in Brownsville and California.
Free Narcan distribution held in Brownsville area
- By Karen Mansfield newsroom@heraldstandard.com
