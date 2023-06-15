All The Lonely People band return

Herald-Standard

In this file photo, All The Lonely People, a Beatles cover band, perform during the Storey Square Summer Concert Series. The band will return to perform in the series’ last show this year, on Thursday, Aug. 24.

 Herald-Standard

The free Storey Square Summer Concert Series has returned to bring hoppin’ tunes and good food to downtown Uniontown.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.