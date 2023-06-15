The free Storey Square Summer Concert Series has returned to bring hoppin’ tunes and good food to downtown Uniontown.
The weekly series, which continues today, features live bands and food, as well as a small collection of vendors, including fresh local produce, each week, along West Main Street.
Held through a partnership among WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital, the city of Uniontown and the city’s Redevelopment Authority, the concert series provides a chance for the hospital to give out information regarding its services, offer healthy living tips and let attendees meet its physicians and clinicians.
“Our mission is to improve the health of the communities we serve,” said Uniontown Hospital President and CEO Carrie Willetts. “This annual concert series provides a fun way for the local community to learn about the programs and services available to them, close to home.”
New this year is the introduction of a punch card for concert goers to use when they visit the hospital tent to learn about its services. Attendees who receive 10 punches can submit their card for a chance to win prizes drawn at the season’s final concert on Aug. 24.
“We have also teamed up with Fayette County officials to bring additional information about community services, and they too will be punching cards for those that visit their tables,” said Josh Krysak, the hospital’s director of community and patient relations.
The series kicked off last week, with upcoming concerts to be held on Thursdays from 5:30 to 7 p.m. through Aug. 24. There is no performance slated for July 6. Musicians will perform on the stage in Storey Square on West Main Street, located next to the State Theatre Center for the Arts. The city parking garage on Peter Street is open for free parking on concert nights beginning at 4 p.m.
Concert goers are asked to bring lawn chairs or blankets to the grassy, open park as bench seating is limited.
Upcoming performers and food vendors include: Abby Abondanza/On a Roll, June 15; American Pie/Marilyn’s on Main, June 22; Part Time Cowboys/Kacie’s Sports Cafe, June 29; Crawford’s Last Stand/Marilyn’s on Main, July 13; The Classics/The Grub Wagon, July 20; VFW Band/Juliet’s Empanadas, July 27; Abilene Band/On a Roll, Aug. 3; Fret Buzz/Rizz’s, Aug. 10; Milestone Band/Kacie’s Sports Cafe, Aug. 17; and All the Lonely People/Marilyn’s on Main, Aug. 24
Weather-related cancellations will be shared via the hospital’s Facebook page by 1 p.m. the day of the scheduled concert.
