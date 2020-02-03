A Vanderbilt man had just accomplished major steps to secure a stable future for his young daughter when he was killed in a two-vehicle accident last week.
“He put both shoes on, he was just ready to start walking,” said Zachary Butt of South Connellsville, a friend and co-worker of 24-year-old Tiler Guth.
Guth died Jan. 28, along with Johnnie R. Snyder, 68, of Connellsville during a head-on collision on Route 201 in Dunbar Township at about 2:30 p.m. Snyder was a retired prison guard from Westmoreland County Prison and a U.S. Army Reserves veteran who was engaged to be married, according to his obituary.
Guth graduated from Connellsville Area High School and worked with several of his former classmates at Crown, Cork and Seal in South Connellsville. He would have turned 25 on Saturday and bought his first house in September, said coworker Zach Blackstone of Connellsville. Guth was a proud father who spent as much time as he could with his 5-year-old daughter, Aubrey.
“When he became a father, that’s what he did 100 percent,” said Jeremy Uhrineck of Connellsville, Guth’s friend and coworker. “When he was with his kid, there was nothing else. That was it.”
That personality trait was reflected in other all other areas of his life. Anything he did, he was completed dedicated to, his friends said. They saw rare qualities in him, they said.
“There was just something about him. When you were around the guy, you felt warm and loved,” Butt said.
Warren Walker of Trotter, another friend and coworker, recalled the way Guth checked on him daily after his grandmother died in 2013.
“It was just one of the many things he did for people,” Walker said.
Guth was a person who encouraged his friends, Butt said. When Butt was nervous about buying his first house, Guth calmed his fears. While they knew him in high school, they said they got to know him better after graduation.
“It took a ‘hi’ and a ‘hello’ before you got to know who Big T Guth really was,” Butt said.
Walker recalled the first time he spent the night at his house, and Guth gave him a blanket and pillow. That left Guth without a blanket, so he used a rug to cover as much of his 6-foot 4-inch frame as possible. Walker remembered the first time he saw Guth, driving a white Chevy Cavalier and expected to see a small person to match the car. Instead he saw a “towering” climb out of a tiny car. Guth broke up their work days with humor and inside jokes.
“I know how I’m feeling, and I’m crushed,” Walker said, adding he can’t fathom how Guth’s family is feeling. The family was very close and spent Sundays together. Walker said he felt that he fit right in with them.
“I know that he had a really good family – a really special family,” he said.
Guth’s aunt, Brooke Guth, said the family is devastating and struggling to understand why his life ended too soon.
“He was beyond a wonderful father to his little girl, Aubrey. He was so loving to all of his family and enjoyed spending Sundays playing cards or watching football at his pap’s house with all of us. He had so many friends and family that loved him,” she said.
She said the family knows he is in heaven watching over them.
“Everyone just loved him so much,” she said.
