Park staff and volunteers will help clean up Friendship Hill in Point Marion on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to noon.
The event is being held as part of National Public Lands Day, which is a day of community service across the country. For Friendship Hill National Historic Site’s service project, crews will focus on the sections adjoining Route 166 through the park, park roads, and 10 miles of hiking trails.
The park will provide work gloves, garbage pickers, garbage bags, and high visibility vests. Volunteers are encouraged to dress for the weather, wear long pants and sturdy shoes, and bring insect repellant. Interested volunteers should sign up through Volunteer.gov.
