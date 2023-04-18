Although John Grant has only been Brownsville’s police chief since October, he was able to see the advantages of the Fayette County Local Share Account program (LSA).
The borough’s police force recently acquired a new vehicle, and needed to upgrade the interior with a radio, computer, printer, camera and other equipment. A second police vehicle also needed similar upgrades.
A $15,000 LSA grant will help make those purchases possible.
Grant said the equipment purchases are important to his department. Cameras can aid in the prosecution of a crime, and the computer system gives officers the freedom to print out citations inside their vehicles while on the scene of an incident rather than the officer going back to the police station to do it.
On Monday, Grant, who took over following the retirement of former chief Stanley Jablonsky, and Brownsville Borough Manager Melissa O’Brien were among representatives from 21 municipalities and organizations who took part in Fayette County’s LSA award ceremony. In total $658,090 was awarded.
“I think it’s great, and I think it’s needed for the municipalities in Fayette County because they struggle a lot of times,” Grant said. “The money will be well-used in the municipalities.”
Andrew French, executive director of the Fayette County Redevelopment Authority, said the LSA program first started in 2015.
The program ensures that 2% of the gross terminal revenues from Lady Luck Casino at Nemacolin in Wharton Township are earmarked for economic development and community projects that involve public safety, recreation and infrastructure improvements.
“Over the years, we’ve awarded over $5.5 million in funding, and what I think is more significant is that we’ve used that to leverage over $10 million in funding in other local, state and federal funding,” French said.
French added that the LSA Program is one of the more flexible programs in the county that tries to fund more significant projects.
Along with the equipment upgrade with the Brownsville Borough Police Department, the 2022-2023 round of LSA funding included $18,000 for paving improvements at the C.W. Resh Park in Saltlick Township; $75,000 to assist with the purchase, installation and maintenance of artificial turf at the new South Union Township Indoor Sports Complex; $5,500 to the Dunbar Area Little League for the purchase of an electronic scoreboard at Baily Park; and $50,000 for masonry repairs at the Connellsville Community Center, which is own by the city of Connellsville and used by Connellsville Area Community Ministries.
For this round of funding, French said the authority received over 50 applicant requests totaling over $3.5 million. The decision on what projects receive money is made by the county commissioners.
Commissioner Dave Lohr said the LSA program has helped the county investment in many local projects.
“When we invest into something, and when we do choose the people to give this money to, we look for a return on it,” Lohr said, telling the recipients, “because we feel what you’re going to receive, you’re going to put it to great use.”
Commissioner Vince Vicites said the board had tough choices to make when it came to approving projects. He said the ones that were chosen are significant to their respective communities, and are projects that will make a difference.
“We know you’ll do a great job carrying out these projects,” Vicites said. “We always say we want to help each community, and this is one way we can do that.”
Commissioner Scott Dunn said the projects chosen are impactful to the county economically, and go toward making Fayette a better place to live.
“These funds really help us do that,” Dunn said. “I’m very pleased to be a part of this, and I’m very proud you’re here to accept these grants.”
The LSA grant recipients will begin their projects once the Department of Community and Economic Development gives final approval.
